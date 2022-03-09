ECP implements code of conduct for 2nd phase of local bodies’ elections in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has implemented code of conduct for second phase of local bodies’ elections in eighteen districts of the province.

According to press release, provincial election commission has issued notices to Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Tehsil Mayor candidate, Kamal Salim Swati to present on 10th of this month.

Similarly, the District Monitoring Officer Palas Kohistan cancelled the tenders of various developmental projects of the Communication and Works Department.

District Monitoring Officer Upper Kohistan issued a letter for postponing the distribution of letters under Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

