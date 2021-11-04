South African author Damon Galgut has won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction at the third attempt for his novel The Promise.

Advertisement

According to BBC report Galgut, who was previously nominated in 2003 and 2010, picked up the £50,000 prize at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The Promise is his ninth book and follows the decline of one South African family over four decades from the apartheid era to the present day.

The chair of the judges, Maya Jasanoff, described it as “a tour de force”.

“It combines an extraordinary story, rich themes and the history of the last 40 years of South Africa in an incredibly well-wrought package,” she said.

“It manages to pull together the qualities of great storytelling, it has great ideas, it’s a book that has a lot to chew on, with remarkable attention to structure and literary style.”

The other nominated books were:

Anuk Arudpragasam – A Passage North

Patricia Lockwood – No One Is Talking About This

Nadifa Mohamed – The Fortune Men

Richard Powers – Bewilderment

Maggie Shipstead – Great Circle

Last year’s Booker Prize was won by Douglas Stuart for Shuggie Bain. The Scottish author said the victory “changed everything for me”, with the novel shooting up best-seller lists as a result and now being adapted into a TV series.

Advertisement

Read full story