First trailer of upcoming ISPR women-led series “Sinf-e-Aahan” has been released.

The teaser shows that the women are fighting with bravery for the motherland.

The drama cast includes Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa.

The drama has been written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Nadeem Baig.

Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib and Sana Shahnawaz are the producers.

