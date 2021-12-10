Envoys of four African countries including Tunisia, South Africa, Kenya and Sudan visited Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) on Friday and appreciated the level of expertise of workforce at the institutes.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem apprised them about various activities and initiatives being undertaken by the PAEC to promote use of nuclear science and technology for betterment of human life and environment.

The Chairman also extended potential research, technical assistance and collaboration related partnerships to the visiting diplomats.

Read full story