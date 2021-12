European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen says European Union countries should consider mandatory vaccination to combat Covid and the Omicron variant.

Speaking at news conference in Brussels, she said vaccines would be crucial in the fight against the highly contagious new variant.

Ms von der Leyen said it was understandable and appropriate for EU members to discuss mandatory Covid vaccinations given that a third of the bloc’s population was unvaccinated.

