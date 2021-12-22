European nations reinstate restrictions amid Omicron surge

European leaders have announced to reinstate coronavirus restrictions as the new Omicron variant continues to spread across the continent.

In a statement, the World Health Organization’s top official Hans Kluge warned that the surge in cases across Europe will push health systems towards the brink of collapse.

He said another storm is coming and governments should brace for significant increases in cases.

Germany and Portugal are among nations announcing post-Christmas curbs and greater social distancing measures.

Spain has reported its highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic and France has warned daily cases there could soon pass one hundred thousand.

