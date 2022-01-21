Pakistan High Commission in Colombo has organized a condolence reference in memory of late Sri Lankan engineer Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Major General (R) Umar Farooq Burki said every Pakistani strongly condemns the inhumane act of killing of Priyantha Kumara.

The ambassador said the trial of the murderers and abettors is continuing on daily basis and the Prime Minister of Pakistan is directly supervising its proceedings.

The widow of Priyantha Kumara thanked the Government of Pakistan for delivering on the promise and ensuring fair and speedy trial of the case.

A number of people from all walks of life, including Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers, parliamentarians, senior government officials and media representatives participated in the reference.

