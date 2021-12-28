Expo 2020 Dubai attracts more than 8 mln visitors

Visits to Expo 2020 Dubai continue to climb substantially, increasing to 8,067,012 in the period up to 27 December as the most significant global gathering of 2021 continues to welcome visitors safely and responsibly.

Expo’s stringent COVID-19 safety measures are designed to protect everyone on site, and include mandatory mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, as well as all staff and participants. During the past week, Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Christmas with a series of special events, with thousands of visitors safely enjoying the festivities, Emirates news agency Wam reported .

Visitors and performers have shown collective responsibility in the face of heightened health concerns. Academy and Grammy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, during a special concert on 22 December, thanked audiences for being responsible and encouraged everyone to wear masks – a message echoed on Christmas Day by award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga and internationally acclaimed singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

Dubai Metro will run continuously throughout New Year’s Eve, ensuring every visitor to Expo 2020 can enjoy the world-class experiences on offer and get home safely. Expo 2020’s virtual visitation rose to 37 million up to 27 December, with more than three million children around the world enjoying the Virtual School Animation Series – now available in six languages – in the last 20 days alone.

Venues may also close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitisation in response to positive cases detected by extensive workforce testing protocols, as well as for maintenance, private events and staff shortages.

The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone continue to be of the highest priority and organisers remain committed to working with participants to welcome visitors to a safe and exceptional Expo.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31st March, 2022, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.

