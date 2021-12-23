Exports increase by 29.53% to Rs2.072 trillion in 5 months

The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 29.53 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, the exports from the country during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at Rs.2,072,512 million as against the exports of Rs. 1,599,976 million during July- November 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 45.35 in November compared to the exports of November, 2020. The exports during November, 2021 mounted to Rs.502,376 million against the exports of Rs. 345,640 million during November, 2020.

On month on months basis, the exports increased by 18.75% when compared to the exports of Rs.423,063 million in October 2021.

The main commodities of exports during November, 2021 were Knitwear (Rs. 79,221 million), readymade garments (Rs. 56,877 million), bed wear (Rs. 54,516 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 35,444 million), rice others qualities (Rs. 29,203 million), cotton yarn (Rs.18,883 million), towels (Rs.18,217 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.14,560 million), rice Basmati (Rs.10,872 million) and fish & fish preparations (Rs.9,364 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–November, 2021 totaled Rs. 5,537,253 million against Rs.3,197,899 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 73.15%.

Likewise, imports into the country during November, 2021 amounted to Rs. 1,371,660 million as against Rs. 1,093,545 million in October, 2021 and Rs. 683,354 million during November, 2020, showing an increase of 25.43% over October, 2021 and of 100.72% over November, 2020.

The main commodities of imports during November, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 218,224 million), medicinal products (Rs.119,194 million), petroleum crude (Rs.75,456 million), natural gas liquefied (Rs. 72,372 million), palm oil (Rs. 67,478 million), plastic materials (Rs. 51,515 million), iron & steel (Rs.48,005 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.47,603 million), mobile phone (Rs.36,691 million) and electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs. 32,400 million).

Meanwhile, in Dollar terms, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 26.89 by going up from $9.744 billion recorded during July-November (2020-21) to $12.364 billion during July-November (2021-22).

The imports during the months under review also went up by 69.57 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $33.012 billion during current year.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $20.648 billion, showing an increase of 112.34 percent over the deficit of $9.724 billion recorded during July-November (2020-21).

