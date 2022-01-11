Fact Check-Video shows rocket launch in China, not an ‘artificial sun’

A viral video has been miscaptioned by thousands of social media users online, with people falsely claiming that a clip shows the launch of an “artificial sun” in China. The clip shows a rocket launch at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.

According  to Reuters The video shows a crowd gathered on a beach with many holding up phones, recording what appears to be a sphere of light rising into the sky.

One user shared the clip via Twitter and said: “China’s ‘artificial sun’ set a new world record after superheating a loop of plasma to temperatures five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 mins.” The video had over 1.8 million views at the time of writing (here).

 

