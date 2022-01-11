Fact Check-Video shows rocket launch in China, not an ‘artificial sun’

A viral video has been miscaptioned by thousands of social media users online, with people falsely claiming that a clip shows the launch of an “artificial sun” in China. The clip shows a rocket launch at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.

According to Reuters The video shows a crowd gathered on a beach with many holding up phones, recording what appears to be a sphere of light rising into the sky.

One user shared the clip via Twitter and said: “China’s ‘artificial sun’ set a new world record after superheating a loop of plasma to temperatures five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 mins.” The video had over 1.8 million views at the time of writing (here).

China’s “artificial sun” set a new world record after superheating a loop of plasma to temperatures five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minspic.twitter.com/5rd9mCPDKY — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) January 9, 2022

