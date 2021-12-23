Famous People Born On December 25th

Astrologically, the probability of the personality of December 25 individuals is influenced by planet Saturn, the ruling celestial body of the zodiacal group of Capricorn.

December 25 people are blessed with high levels of intellect and maturity. Endowed with creativity and awareness, these people have the ability to stay calm in situation when others would be flustered.

However, behind these personality strengths are a couple of weakness that December 25 individuals face.

They are prone to being nosy and interfering, their curiosity getting the better of them on most occasions. December 25 individuals are also susceptible to being overly concerned and worried.

Here are some of the notable people celebrates birthday on 25th December .

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Born on Dec. 25, 1876 to a wealthy merchant family in Karachi, Jinnah served as the first governor general of the newly formed country after Pakistan’s independence in 1947. He lived only a year after the nation’s independence and died on Sept. 11, 1948 in Karachi.

Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the inception of Pakistan on 14 August 1947, and then as the Dominion of Pakistan’s first governor-general until his death.

He is revered in Pakistan as the Quaid-i-Azam (“Great Leader”) and Baba-i-Qaum (“Father of the Nation”). His birthday is observed as a national holiday in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ( born 25 December 1949) is a Pakistani businessman and politician who served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms. Nawaz, the longest-serving prime minister of Pakistan, has served a total of more than 9 years.

Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP ( born December 25, 1971) is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

Trudeau is the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history after Joe Clark; he is also the first to be the child or other relative of a previous holder of the post, as the eldest son of Pierre Trudeau.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (25 December 1924 – 16 August 2018) was an Indian politician who served three terms as the prime minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

Vajpayee was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation. He was the first Indian prime minister not of the Indian National Congress to serve a full term in office. He is also noted as a poet and a writer.

Ahmed Ben Bella

Ahmed Ben Bella ( 25 December 1916 – 11 April 2012) was an Algerian politician, soldier, and socialist revolutionary who served as the first President of Algeria from 1963 to 1965.

Anwar al- Sādāt

Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat (25 December 1918 – 6 October 1981) was an Egyptian politician who served as the third president of Egypt, from 15 October 1970 until his assassination by fundamentalist army officers on 6 October 1981.

Sadat was a senior member of the Free Officers who overthrew King Farouk in the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, and a close confidant of President Gamal Abdel Nasser, under whom he served as Vice President twice and whom he succeeded as president in 1970.

In 1978, Sadat and Menachem Begin, Prime Minister of Israel, signed a peace treaty in cooperation with United States President Jimmy Carter, for which they were recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize.

