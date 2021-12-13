Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the farmers have received an additional income of four hundred billion rupees only on five major crops.

In a tweet on Monday, he pointed out that the urea price in the world is ten thousand rupees per bag whilst in Pakistan, its official rate is 1700 rupees per bag.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Monday,the Minister said that health cards will be provided to journalists within a week.

He said media workers earning less than 50,000 rupees will also be given 30 percent subsidy on purchases of utility items.

