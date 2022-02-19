Faulkner leaves PSL after payment row with PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on Saturday unanimously decided to not draft Australia’s James Faulkner in future tournaments due to his “gross misconduct”.

Faulkner had earlier today accused PCB of not fulfilling contractual obligations, which the board, in a short statement, termed as “false” and “misleading”.

Later, in a detailed press release from PCB and Quetta Gladiators, the board said it had taken serious note of Faulkner’s “gross misconduct” and termed it an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket, and the PSL into disrepute.

“…it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events,” the statement said.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect,” the statement said.

The PCB said in the last seven years of PSL, no player has ever complained about the board not fulfilling its contractual obligations.

It noted that all have only praised and appreciated the efforts of the PCB to make their stay, appearance and participation as comfortable as practically possible.

