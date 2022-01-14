Fawad comments on opposition’s defeat in Parliament with picture, couplet

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi poetry and a picture of opposition leaders and members to illustrate their humiliating defeat in the National Assembly the other day.

The couplet was from poetry of a prominent Saraiki-language poet Shakir Shujabadi and the picture in which opposition leaders and members can be seen sitting with gloom after the government succeeded in getting the bills of important nature passed from the NA.

“Yet another defeat for opposition,” Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet, expressing the hope that the opposition leaders would not be in the Parliament after the general elections 2023.

توں شاکر آپ سیانا ایں۔۔ ساڈے چہرے پڑہ حالات نہ پچھ:) پارلیمان میں اپوزیشن کو ایک بار پھر شکست انشاللہ 2023 کے انتخابات میں یہ چہرے پارلیمان سے مکمل باہر ہوں گے نون لیگ کا اور زرداری گروپ کا 2023 کا انتخاب آخری انتخاب ثابت ہونا ہے pic.twitter.com/F0xOpEtMzM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 14, 2022

The next election of 2023 would be the last polls of ‘Zardari group’ and ‘Noon League’, he added.

