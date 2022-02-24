Fawad terms speculations about PM’s visit to Russia misleading

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia was taking place as per the schedule and all the speculations in this regard were misleading.

“Speculations about PM Imran Khan visit are misplaced. The visit is proceeding and PM will return Pakistan tonight as per schedule,” he tweeted.

Speculations about PM @ImranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 24, 2022

Read full story