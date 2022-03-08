Fazal, Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari media talk after No-Confidence motion against PM

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to get the support of more than 172 MNAs.

Addressing a press conference flanked by former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that a consultation of the joint opposition was held yesterday in which it was decided that no-confidence motion against PM Imran would be submitted in the National Assembly today.

The joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the no-confidence motion has been moved by the joint opposition after reaching a consensus that no party single-handedly steer the country out of crises.

Replying to a journalist’s question about the missing of opposition members in the recent legislation in the Senate, Asif Ali Zardari claimed that more than 172 members will support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and went on to say do you want me to tell the names of MNAs who are supporting us?

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition has reached here with mutual consensus and hoped that no-confidence move will succeed from the National Assembly.

Fazlur Rehman ruled out the impression of any differences with institutions and added that they are striving hard for the broader interests of the country.

“First we will achieve the targets and then will reveal the future course of action,” the JUI-F said.

He said, “We kept this as a secret and everyone obeyed it, today all the parties signed the requisition and no-confidence motion with their members and today we have submitted it.”

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said. JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat.

In a major development, former senior minister Punjab Aleem Khan joined Jahangir Khan Tareen’s PTI faction a day earlier as he had reservations regarding the prime minister’s policies. He, however, did not specify who will the group support once the no-confidence motion is moved.

Opposition claims to have the numbers

The Opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove PM Imran Khan, sources said, adding that they are claiming of having the support of 202 National Assembly members.

The Opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 PTI lawmakers and others from an ally of the government, sources said.

PML-N has the support of at least 16 PTI lawmakers, PPP has four, and JUI-F has the support of two lawmakers, sources said.

Meanwhile, six more members from the PTI are in contact with the PML-N, sources said.

