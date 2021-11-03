ICC T20 WC: India beat Afghanistan, New Zealand defeat Scotland

In the ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup, India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan Batting first, India set victory target of 211 for the loss of 2 wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Afghanistan could only score 144 runs for the loss of 7 in allotted overs.

Meanwhile, in the first match, New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs in Dubai.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 172 for the loss of five wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Scotland could score 156 for five in allotted 20 overs.

