Iranian, Chinese FMs discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Vienna

Iran has expressed optimism that the US and European countries would enter the negotiations realistically for the revival of 2015 nuclear agreement.

Advertisement

According in a statement of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said the US cannot continue its failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran while entering negotiations to reach an agreement.

Both foreign ministers discussed upcoming nuclear talks in Vienna and Iran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Advertisement

Read full story