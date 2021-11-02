Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

Over 100 global leaders have vowed to end deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

The world leaders at a summit of COP26 in Glasgow also promised to provide funds of 19 billion dollars to restore forests across the globe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that more than hundred countries including China and US will sign the declaration aimed at preventing deforestation.

Meanwhile, Speaking at the summit, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the World leaders to act to save humanity. He expressed regret that we are digging our own graves as our planet is changing before our eyes from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events.

British Queen Elizabeth has also appealed world leaders to work together in common cause against climate change.

In her video message to the COP-26 conference, she warned that pollution situation will be intolerable in near future.

