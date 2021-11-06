Sudan military leader agrees to speed up formation of new government

Military leader of Sudan General Abdel Fattah al-Burhanhas has agreed with the United States on the need to speed up the formation of a new government.

Advertisement

The understanding to this effect reached after he spoke on phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony Blinken.

The Sudanees official said that the two parties agreed on the need to maintain path of the democratic transition to complete the structures of the transitional government and to speed up the formation of the government.

The US State Department spokesman Ned Price said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the call urged al-Burhan to immediately release all politicians detained since the coup and return to a dialogue for Prime Minister Hamdok in office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan.

Advertisement

Read full story