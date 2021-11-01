G20 leaders pledge climate action

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have agreed on a final statement in Rome summit that urged meaningful and effective action to limit global warming.

The final summit document said current national plans on how to curb emissions, will have to be strengthened, but made no specific reference to 2050 as a date to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

The communique said the Group of 20 acknowledged that keeping the impacts of climate change within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries.

