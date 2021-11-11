T20 WC, 2nd Semi-final: Pakistan to take on Australia today

In the second semi-final of ICC T-20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on Australia at Dubai today (Thursday).

The match will start at 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

Earlier, in the first semi-final, New Zealand beat England by five wickets at Abu Dhabi last night and qualified for the final of the event.

Batting first, England scored 166 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted twenty overs.

In reply, New Zealand achieved the target with six balls remaining.

The final will be played on Sunday.

