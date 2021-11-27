UN urges India to ensure accountability for 600 deaths during protests against farm laws

United Nations has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to ensure accountability for the 600 people who died during the massive nationwide protests against the contentious agriculture laws.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri said it is incumbent on the Indian authorities to heed calls for accountability concerning the casualties reported during the protests, and guarantee measures to prevent any repetition of such events.

The three agricultural laws which had the goal of deregulating the market were passed in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were widely denounced for having been rushed through Parliament without enough consultation with affected communities.

