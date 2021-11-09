Iran announces to continue nuclear advances unless US lifts all sanctions

Iran says that it will not stop advancing its nuclear program until it is confident the US will lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the composition of Iran’s negotiating team in the talks to remove sanctions against the Iranian nation was the same as before in terms of legal titles.

Meanwhile,in a statement the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US would reciprocate if Iran returned to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

