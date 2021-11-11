UN Security Council calls to end violence in Myanmar

The UN Security Council has expressed its deep concern about recent unrest in Myanmar and called for an immediate cessation of violence.

Advertisement

In a statement, the UNSC warned that recent developments pose particular serious challenges for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons.

The council members also called for an equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines as well as safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need.

Advertisement

Read full story