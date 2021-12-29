Federal cabinet approves Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy

The Federal Cabinet has approved first-ever comprehensive and consensus National Security Policy with special emphasis on economic strategy.

This was stated by National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf while briefing media about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said it is an umbrella document, which entails human security as well as population, health, climate, water, food, energy, and gender security.

The National Security Advisor said education has been clubbed with economy.

He said process of formulating the National Security policy had begun in 2014, and now this document has been approved after seeking input from all civil and military institutions, including private sector.

Moeed Yusuf said Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch public version of National Security Policy in coming days.

