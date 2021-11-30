Federal Cabinet approves winter gas load management plan: Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister in Islamabad on Tuesday, approved gas load management plan for the winter season in order to better deal with the gas shortage.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said under the gas load management plan, gas supply to the CNG sector will remain suspended from Dec 1 till February 15, 2022.

He, however, said gas supply will be fully provided to the Independent Power Producers, fertilizer companies and export oriented industries.

He said five percent additional gas will be provided to the power plants being operated on the LNG.

The Minister said the gas saved from the CNG, cement and Captive Power Plants will be provided to the domestic consumers.

Fawad Chaudhary said the use of electricity is also being encouraged in the winter season and its tariff has been reduced for domestic consumers in order to entice them to shift their appliances such geysers and heaters to electricity.

The Information Minister warned that our gas reserves are fast depleting and we have to evolve an alternative strategy to deal with the situation.

