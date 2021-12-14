Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal will visit Gawadar to sort out the issue of fishermen protesting there.

He was briefing the newsmen about the decisions taken in meeting of federal cabinet held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has already taken notice of the matter and directed for stern action in this regard.

He said a 700 billion rupees development package has been announced by the federal government for southern Balochistan.

On the issue of Electronic Voting Machines, the Minister for Information said Ministry of Science and Technology is ready to provide Electronic voting machines to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said all political parties should play their positive role on the issue of electronic voting. The Minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan should issue tenders for the Electronic Voting Machines.

He said prices of all essential food items are low in Pakistan except tea as compared to other countries of the region.

