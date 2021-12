A Field Fire and Battle Inoculation exercise was held by Okara Formation at Khairpur Tamewali Ranges.

The exercise was witnessed by a delegation of Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Brigadier General Amer Moghram H. Al Shehri.

The visiting Saudi delegation appreciated the concept, skillful planning and professional conduct of exercise and lauded training standards and operational readiness of the participating troops.

