Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi’s legacy in upcoming movies

The famous film star Haider Sultan Rahi is all set to revive the legacy of legendary superstar Sultan Rahi of Maula Jutt fame in his upcoming pictures as the movie star claims to follow his father’s acting style for the first time.

Haider Rahi was excited to reveal that his new movies’ producers and directors were happy on his efforts to try Sultan Rahi’s style with a touch of contemporary art skills, the film star told APP in an exclusive chat while breaking silence on his recent work for the film industry.

Rahi expressed his hope that the films fans would also love to watch him in his new style and role in the new movies to be released soon.

He informed that he was currently working in Punjabi films and his five movies were ready for release.

Haider Rahi is the eldest son of the most famous Punjabi actor and action hero Sultan Rahi who dominated the cinema screens for decades without any failure.

While sharing the release schedule of his new movies, Haider Rahi told that it was expected that two of his movies would be released on Eid-ul-Fitr.

