The Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 were introduced in the National Assembly today [Thursday].

The House adopted different resolutions extending various Ordinances for a period of 120 days. These Ordinances include; “the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance, 2021”, “the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021”, “the Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021”, “the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021”, “the Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Ordinance, 2021” and “the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021”.

The House adopted the resolutions with a majority vote amid uproar from the opposition benches.

Earlier, National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad this afternoon with Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

The House will now meet at 11 a.m. tomorrow [Friday].

