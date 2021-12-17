Fire killed 27 in Japan’s Osaka

Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in central Osaka in western Japan today (Friday).

According to international news organization Reuters Fire swept through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, with 27 people feared dead and police investigating possible arson after media reported a man had spilt a liquid that fuelled the blaze.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of an office building in a busy district of the western city at around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT), public broadcaster NHK said.

Twenty-four people were confirmed dead, NHK said. An official at Osaka city’s fire department earlier told Reuters that 27 people had suffered from cardiopulmonary arrest, the term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed.

The fire was largely extinguished within 30 minutes, according to NHK, after engulfing a narrow, 20-square metre (215 square foot) room in the clinic. Footage showed smoke pouring out of the windows of the building’s fourth floor and roof.

“Most of the people who lost their lives could be medical workers or patients at the clinic. This is unbearable,” said Yumiko Inoue, a doctor from a nearby hospital told Reuters, as she looked up at the building’s charred windows from across the street.

A man who looked to be in his 50s or 60s was seen carrying a bag filled with liquid into the building, where he out it down near a heater and knocked it over, spilling the liquid and starting the fire, Kyodo News reported.

Other media said the man was believed to be a patient of the clinic, and that he carried a bag leaking liquid into the reception area before the fire started.

Read full story