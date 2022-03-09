First-ever person to receive pig’s heart dies two months after surgery

The person who received a pig’s heart transplant passed away on Tuesday afternoon, months after going through the surgery.

According to The Sun Maryland native David Bennett’s failing heart was replaced with that of a genetically modified pig on January 7 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

However, two months after his groundbreaking transplant surgery Bennett, 57, died Tuesday afternoon, the New York Times reported.

Bennett had severe heart disease and agreed to receive the experimental pig’s heart after being rejected from several waiting lists to receive a human heart.

It’s unclear whether his death was a result of the foreign organ.

“There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death,” a hospital spokeswoman told the Times.

Hospital officials declined to comment further on the cause of death because physicians had yet to conduct a thorough examination.

Dr Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who performed the transplant, said the hospital’s staff was “devastated” by Bennett’s death.

“He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end,” Dr Griffith told the outlet.

“Mr. Bennett became known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live.”

