First Hindu officer in Pakistan Army promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel

A Hindu officer of the Pakistan Army, Dr Kailash Kumar has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, it emerged on Friday.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television announced the development, adding that Kumar was the first Hindu officer to be promoted to the rank.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the newly promoted Lt Col “our pride”.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir also congratulated the officer.

 

