Five people of a family including a husband, his wife and three children died when a roof of their house collapsed due to rains in Upper Dir.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed deep sorrow over this sad incident and prayed for the departed souls.

He directed the district administration to provide quick relief to the affected family.

