FM calls for peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has consistently stressed for de-escalation, renewed negotiations and continuous diplomacy over Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a telephonic conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell, he emphasized the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law and principles of the UN Charter.

Apprising about Pakistan’s position, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is anchored in promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.

Read full story