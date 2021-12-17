FM calls for rebooting banking system of Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed for rebooting the banking system of Afghanistan saying this will be the first big step towards the economic stability of the country.

During his media interaction in Islamabad on Friday, he said Pakistan and the OIC countries may contribute to the capacity building of the Afghans. He pointed out that many Afghan nationals living abroad want to help their families back home by remitting the money.

The Foreign Minister urged the international community to reach out ordinary Afghans suffering immensely for no fault of theirs.

Warning the world of looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan being an immediate neighbour is concerned over the situation because it has an interest in peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held on Sunday, is aimed at drawing the world attention towards the plight of Afghan people. He said the OIC has been supporting the Afghan people over the years.

The Foreign Minister warned if the attention was not paid to avert the humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan, this will become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world and all the gains of the last twenty years will evaporate. He said the international terrorist organizations will also take advantage of this situation and increase their footprints in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said there is a possibility of peace and stability in Afghanistan after forty years and if this is missed, we should be prepared for a new exodus of refugees which will not only affect Pakistan, the neighbouring countries but also the whole world including the European countries.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has transported relief goods to Afghanistan. He, however, stressed that mitigating the challenges faced by the Afghan people is a shared responsibility.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan stands by the Afghan people, clarifying that Pakistan is neither advocate nor spokesperson for the Taliban. He said we are only speaking for thirty-eight million Afghan people.

To another question, the Foreign Minister said the US Special Representative on Afghanistan will attend the OIC moot in Islamabad and this will provide them an opportunity to judge and assess the Afghan situation.

He said the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan along with a delegation will attend the OIC meeting.

Read full story