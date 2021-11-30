FM calls for use of modern technology to enhance agricultural productivity

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed need for the use of modern technology to enhance agricultural productivity.

Advertisement

Addressing the launching ceremony of Agri mobile App in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said awareness among farmers would yield better results in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Agricultural sector maintains key importance as bulk of our population’s existence depends on it.

He said enhanced productivity would create exportable surplus and that is only possible through use of modern technology in cultivation and water management.

Advertisement

Read full story