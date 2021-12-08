FM Qureshi calls for Int’l cooperation with new setup in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says international cooperation with new setup in Afghanistan is inevitable to avert a refugee crisis and prevent that country from once again becoming a terrorist haven and a drug centre.

He was talking to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters, Brussels on Tuesday.

They discussed emerging situation in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation and regional situation.

He said Pakistan is pursuing a policy of peaceful neighbourhood for peace and stability in the entire south Asian region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is desirous of amicable resolution of all outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worrying.

He emphasized the need for timely humanitarian and economic assistance by international community to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said high level exchanges between Pakistan and Belgium have played a significant role in strengthening bilateral ties.

On the occasion, the NATO Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s support during NATO’s decades long stay in Afghanistan.

Read full story