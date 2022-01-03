Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan achieved historic milestones at the diplomatic fronts through robust economic, public and science diplomacy.

Addressing a presser to highlight last year’s achievements, the foreign minister termed the previous year as significant one as Pakistan had been proactively and consistently advanced its diplomatic objectives on a range of diplomatic fronts both bilaterally and multilaterally.

He said besides, consolidating friendships, Pakistan further strengthened its bilateral ties with the major powers and key partners across the globe.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan continues to be a leading voice at world fora, with strong advocacy on issues of sustainable and equitable development, climate change, debt relief for the developing countries, corruption, illicit financial flows and Islamophobia,” he said.

The foreign minister said the major shift in the foreign policy was achieved through increased focus on geo-economics leveraging its geo-political significance.

Qureshi further highlighted that in 2021, about 85 bilateral exchanges with over 50 countries and 35 senior leadership visits to Pakistan had taken place.

Besides, over 50 high level multilateral engagements, participation at 35 international forums and 32 senior leadership visits by Pakistan were recorded during the previous years, he added.

