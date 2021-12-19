FMs, delegates arrive in Islamabad to attend extraordinary session of OIC-CFM

Delegates are arriving in Islamabad to participate in the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Ministers of Malaysia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Germany, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Oman have reached the federal capital this morning.

Earlier, upon the arrival, Foreign delegates appreciated Pakistan for its efforts towards regional peace and hosting the conference on Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and Bosnia reached the federal capital this morning.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal received them at the airport.

Speaking to the media on arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah termed the extraordinary session of OIC very important and timely.

Commending Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees and extending assistance to the Afghan people, the Malaysian Foreign Minister said it is time for the whole Muslim Ummah to come together and take concrete steps for the Afghan people.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic, on arrival in Islamabad, expressed the confidence that the OIC moot will jointly come up with best solutions for the Afghan people.

The two Foreign Ministers were appreciative of Pakistan for hosting the meeting.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, who received the Bosnian and Malaysian Foreign Ministers at the airport, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always shown compassion for the Afghan people, expressing the confidence that the OIC will come up with necessary support for the Afghan people.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in Islamabad to attend the OIC meeting.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan received him at the airport.

Speaking to the media on arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi said a stable Afghanistan is important for peace not only in the region but the whole world.

He assured that Afghan land will not be allowed to be used against any other country.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan has lot of expectations from the OIC meeting and hoped this will also help improve health sector in the country.

The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan lauded the role of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in organizing the OIC meeting on Afghanistan in Islamabad. He said Afghanistan is in dire need of humanitarian assistance especially in the health sector.

Warmly welcoming the Afghan delegation, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan has always stood by the Afghan people and will continue to do in future as well.

He said Pakistan is hosting the OIC meeting after forty years and it will discuss as to how the Muslim Ummah can play its role to address the dire situation in Afghanistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Nuryshev Shakhrat and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbaev have also arrived in Islamabad for the OIC conference.

Foreign Secretary of Oman Al-Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthi has arrived in Islamabad.

Ambassador Aftab Khokhar received Ikham makhdamov Minister Transport Uzbekistan upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

A delegation led by Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz welcomed them.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that this is an important occasion that Pakistan is hosting the OIC’s Foreign Ministers extraordinary session on Afghanistan.

He said that the world is appreciating this positive role of Pakistan played for the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Talking to the guests, Senator Shibli Faraz hoped that the conference would yield positive results regarding Afghanistan.

Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz and Special Representative for the Middle East and Interfaith Harmony Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah at Islamabad International Airport today.

Later, Kuwaiti foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah visited foreign Office and met with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On his arrival, Shah Mahmood Qureshi warmly welcomed his Kuwaiti counterpart.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister thanked Shah Mahmood Qureshi for his warm welcome.

Secretary General Gulf Cooperation Council Dr Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Saturday.

Both the sides agreed to materialize the free trade agreement between Pakistan and the GCC countries. In his remarks, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for prompt measures to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people.

A delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The delegation is led by Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani FM Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has said Pakistan warmly welcomes US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West to attend the 17th Extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, being held in Islamabad on Sunday.

