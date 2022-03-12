FO demands explanation from Indian side over accidental missile firing into Pakistan’s territory

Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday said the grave nature of Indian accidental missile-firing had raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

According to APP “Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that the whole incident of Indian missile-firing indicated many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in its handling of the strategic weapons.

“Pakistan, therefore, calls upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that they had taken note of the press statement by the Indian Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regretting the “accidental firing” of the Indian origin missile into Pakistani territory on March 9 due to “technical malfunction” and a decision to hold an internal Court of Inquiry.

“Given the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could lead to countermeasures in self-defence with grave consequences.,” it was further added.

The spokesperson demanded explanation from the Indian side over certain questions arising out of the grave incident.

“Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation offered by the Indian authorities. Some of the questions that need to be answered include:

• India must explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident.

• India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.

• India also needs to explain the flight path/ trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan?

• Was the missile equipped with self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualize?

• Are Indian missiles kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance?

• Why did India fail to immediately inform Pakistan about accidental launch of the missile and waited to acknowledge till after Pakistan announced the incident and sought clarification?

• Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?”

Indian defence ministry in a statement issued in New Delhi on Friday said “On March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.”

The Indian defence ministry said, “The government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high level Court of Enquiry.”

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident” the Indian defence ministry statement added.

Earlier, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a presser, had said that on March 9, a high-speed flying object launched from the Indian side violated Pakistan’s air space and crashed inside Pakistan’s territory in Mian Channu.

Read full story