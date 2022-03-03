Foreign reserves, exports increasing due to govt’s prudent policies: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that for the first time, the economic experts have prepared a relief package for development of the country and welfare of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the foreign reserves, exports and foreign remittances are increasing due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

Farrukh Habib said that the people have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is not ready to make any compromise over the matter of corruption

Read full story