Former UN adviser reminds int’l community to protect Indian Muslim minority

Juan E Mendez, former United Nations special adviser on prevention of genocide, urged the international community to immediately intervene to protect the Indian Muslim minority from genocide threat looming largely after Hindu zealots and politicians openly called for arming themselves.

During an interview with Al Jazeera Tv on Friday, Mendez said there was a role that the international community had to spark sooner rather than later.

“The facts on the ground are serious enough that some expression of concern comes from the international forums like UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council (UNSC), and UN Human Rights Council,” he maintained responding to a query.

The first-ever UN adviser on prevention of genocide, said the UN General Assembly in 2005 had passed a convention to protect people from such acts of crime.

Juan E Mendez is the first United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide (2004-2007), appointed by then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

He had also served as the president and commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and as the UN Special Rapporteur on torture. Currently, he is a professor of human rights law at the American University in Washington, DC.

Mendez had termed the situation in India, home to 200 million Muslims, “dangerous” and “deeply disturbing”.

