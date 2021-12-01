Free entry for all visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the UAE National Day

Dubai: Visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai can get free entry on December 2 to celebrate the UAE National Day.

Advertisement

According to Gulf news web site Expo 2020 Dubai has announced on its website that the visitors can get their free entry tickets at the gates.

Expo 2020 Dubai has earlier announced a wide range of activities from December 1 to 4 as part of the UAE National Day golden jubilee celebrations. Fancy fireworks display will also light up the skies above the Expo nightly while marching bands, children’s parade will keep the momentum upbeat on the ground.

The weekend celebration will kick-off on December 1, with storytellers from the UAE taking centre stage. The commemoration will be filled with nostalgia as the UAE goes backs to its roots and narrate the beginning of the nation. The celebration will also highlight UAE’s visionary leaders and pioneers – from composers of the national anthem to innovative and ground-breaking Emiratis in various fields.

The main show for the UAE National Day will be on December 2. The day will start with a flag-raising ceremony and singing of the national anthem, followed by an ‘Al Azi’ performance, a form of Nabati poetry – which is part of the UAE’s cultural heritage – that symbolises victory.

Advertisement

Read full story