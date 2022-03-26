From Karachi to GB caravans coming to attend historic PTI rally: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting.

کراچی اور گلگت بلتستان سے فاصلے تاریخی #امربالمعروف جلسے میں شرکت کیلئے رواں دواں ہیں، گلگت بلتستان سے 20 کلومیٹر لمبا جلوس جلسے میں شرکت کیلئے آرہا ہے۔۔۔۔تیاری پکڑو چوہوں اب ٹانگیں نہ کانپیں https://t.co/btd2v1uQPQ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 26, 2022

Retweeting a PTV tweet, he said a 20 kilometres long procession from Gilgit-Baltistan was also approaching to be part of the rally.He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing a huge crowd of PTI supporters.

