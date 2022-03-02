Fuel price reduction upsets opposition: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the opposition and some of its like-minded in media were extremely disturbed over the relief given to the masses in the fuel and electricity prices despite the global inflation.

“It is strange that the opposition and its sympathizers in the media are furious over the reduction of petrol and electricity prices,” he said in a tweet.

The minister said it was a welcoming sign that the inflation in Pakistan was witnessing a significant decline contrary to the prevailing trends in the international market.

“It should be a source of satisfaction for us and not of the worry. The opposition’s real pain is they are not seeing their chance even in the next turn (government),” he remarked.

Govt believes in freedom of expression: Fawad

An other hand Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi called Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiring about the health of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain during Lahore visit.

They also discussed matters pertaining to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

In his remarks, the Information Minister said the government believes in freedom of expression. He said the government welcomes criticism but attacking the dignity of anybody under the garb of criticism is not appropriate.

He said the Speaker Punjab Assembly should play the role of a mediator between government and the media over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. He said the government will implement whatever understanding the Speaker Punjab Assembly reaches with the media.

