President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the adoption of latest technology and gearing up for the fourth industrial revolution was the best pathway for Pakistan to achieve the goals of prosperity.

Addressing at the 7th International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) here at the Institute of Science and Technology, he said being the fifth largest human resource in the world, it was important for Pakistan to increase its technological footprint.

The event organized by the National Centre for GIS (Geographic Information Science) & Space Applications was joined by foreign and local scientists to discuss several topics including aeronautics, space sciences, materials science and engineering, avionics, remote sensing and geo informatics.

President Alvi said the study of space, galaxies, and various other astronomical phenomena was a centuries-old endeavour, that had been intertwined with the development of human societies.

He said resistance to new technologies hampered the journey of development and stressed the need for scientific research in cutting-edge space sciences to match the challenges of the contemporary world.

He mentioned the utility of space sciences in everyday life and added that improving the technical and professional capacity in climate change could help manage the adverse impact for Pakistan being one among the most vulnerable countries.

Also, he said, the areas including food security, agriculture, crop patterns, and environment could also benefit from research in space science and geoinformatics.

Dr Alvi said the past century had been host to many technological advancements resulting in a gradual progression towards the betterment of society.

He emphasized strengthening scientific and theoretical foundations to create professionals with the thorough capability of applying the knowledge for research, analysis, and design.

He expressed confidence that IST would equip its students with specialized education in the fields of engineering and space science to address the emerging national and global issues in the said fields.

Vice Chancellor IST Maj Gen (retd) Rehan Abdul Baqi said space sciences had become a field of paramount importance the world over and Pakistan was no exception.

Since 2002, he said, IST had been working on fostering intellectual and economic vitality through teaching, research, and outreach in the field of space science and technology with a view to improving quality of life.

Secretary ICASE Dr Najam Abbas Naqvi said the institute aimed at providing outstanding quality education to diverse groups of national and international students.

Read full story