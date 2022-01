In Germany, Naval chief has resigned over his controversial statement in support of Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said he has stepped down from his office and his resignation is accepted by defence minister.

Earlier, in his speech to a think-tank in New Delhi, he said that the Russian President Putin deserved respect.

He termed the notion of possible Russian invasion on Ukraine as ‘nonsense’.

