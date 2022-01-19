Google to launch seamless self-sharing feature

Google will now let you share files with yourself. Google has updated its Nearby Share feature and will now allow users to share files with their other devices.

The Self Share feature will be integrated into Nearby Share and is to be launched soon.

Nearby Share allows users to instantly transfer files, music, videos, to other Android and Chrome OS devices. Nearby Share works similarly to Apple’s AirDrop feature.

However, Self Share will focus on sending files across your own devices without cables, online services, or third-party software.

